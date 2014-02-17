Watch 5 of Jimmy Fallon's Most Popular Late Night Moments, from Hashtags to Mom-Dancing

What do mom-dancing, hashtags and children’s instruments have in common? They’re all topics that Jimmy Fallon, with his one-of-a-kind ingenuity and enthusiasm, was able to mine for big laughs – and, once they hit the Web, big views.

Possibly more than any other show, Fallon’s Late Night understood the science of making comedy bits go viral. The formula was easy to explain, but hard to master: Take a celebrity, give him or her a trending topic and find a cutesy, nostalgic spin, then hopefully watch the views roll in.

In honor of Fallon’s assumption of the Tonight Show throne Monday night, enjoy this side-splitting collection of some of his most-viewed sketches:

"#Hashtag with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake" (21 million views)

"Jimmy Fallon, Carly Rae Jepsen and the Roots Sing ‘Call Me Maybe’ with Classroom Instruments" (17 million views)

"Evolution of Mom Dancing with Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Obama" (17 million views)

"Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and The Roots Sing ‘We Can’t Stop’ a Capella" (16 million views)

"Lip Sync Battle with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephen Merchant and Jimmy Fallon" (11 million views)

