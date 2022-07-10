Family members gathered to celebrate Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday during a recent beachy trip to Turks and Caicos

See Inside Khloé Kardashian's Trip to Turks and Caicos — Including Ride on Kylie Jenner's Private Jet

Khloé Kardashian celebrated turning another year older with sun, sand, surf and her family!

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared pictures of herself and her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, playing, swimming and relaxing in the ocean during a recent trip to Turks and Caicos on Instagram over the weekend.

"Do Not Disturb … We are having fun," Khloé wrote in her caption.

In the shots, Khloé sports a black Chanel one-piece and holds a tropical-looking beverage, looking relaxed and happy among her family.

A second post features a throwback joke for longtime Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans. Khloé posed with older sister Kim Kardashian in a set of matching bikinis.

In the caption, Khloé wrote, "We are still looking for that damn diamond," referencing a famous scene from the family's former E! series.

The Kardashians star also gave a glimpse into her means of travel to the islands, sharing a photo of herself and True boarding sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, which was decorated for the special day.

"Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway," Khloé captioned the post, including a video montage of the flight.

Khloe Kardashian B-Day

The reality star previously celebrated her June 27 birthday with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, by her side. At the time, Khloé shared a selection of images from the occasion where she and True wore pink and posed near a wall of balloon art.

"Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful," she began the caption of her Instagram post. "We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them."

Brother Rob Kardashian also shared some sweet photos of his 5½-year-old daughter Dream Renée from their own trip to "Kamp Koko."

"Paradise with Dream," Rob, 35, wrote in the caption, sharing photos of their gorgeous ocean view and Dream playing with her cousins, as well as a snap of his feet propped up on a flight.

Khloé is reportedly in a great place in her life as she celebrates another year.

Last month, the star sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, during which she shared that she doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mom.