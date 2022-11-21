'Daryl Dixon' : Get a First Look at Norman Reedus' Epic Adventures in His 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off

Daryl Dixon lives!

AMC released a first look at Norman Reedus reprising his role in the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The photos come after the TWD came to a conclusion after 11 seasons on Sunday night.

In the new images, Reedus, 53, can be seen preparing for more epic adventures as he stands besides a horse and carriage and faces a pack of terrifying walkers.

Reedus revealed a bit more about the new show and its "different tone" during the live episode of Talking Dead, which followed TWD's emotional final episode on Sunday.

"It's very tunnel vision," the actor said. "There's a focus in it that I'm really enjoying."

"We're in castles and there's moats and everyone's speaking French," Reedus continued. "[Daryl's] trying to figure out what they're saying, and is this going to be a fight?"

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

In September, the actor teased how the new series is "going to be f---ing epic" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Reedus added that fans can expect the show to feel different from the original series.

"We knew we wanted to make a show that went in the opposite direction just because we didn't want to do the same thing," he explained. "So that's what we're doing. And it's going to be way different."

"The story's way different," the actor continued. "The characters are way different. There's a different tone. There's different light. There's a different sound."

"It's a whole different vibe," he finished.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

One central difference between the spin-off and the original series will be the location. Daryl Dixon is set in Europe, but Reedus promised the series will feature even more changes.

"I've been going on location scouts here and stuff, but it's even more than just location," he shared. "It's all the things we love about those characters and those shows, but it's going to be brand new, which I'm excited about."

The new show — which was initially intended to costar Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, but she bowed out earlier this year — also stars Harry Potter alum Clémence Poésy and Chernobyl's Adam Nagaitis.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Reedus confirmed his character arrives in Paris: "Somehow I get put there, and I don't go there on my own free will."

"I've been out there, location scouting and casting and everything for the last couple of months," he said. "It's epic."

"We'll destroy the Louvre, it's going to be nuts," the actor added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere in 2023.