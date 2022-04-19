"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality," Emmy Rossum said of Angelyne

See Emmy Rossum as '80s Billboard Queen Angelyne in First Trailer for the Upcoming Peacock Series

Emmy Rossum is Angelyne.

The Shameless star will step into the iconic shoes of musician Angelyne for Peacock's upcoming original series, premiering on May 19.

In Angelyne, viewers will see a dramatized version of Angelyne's life and quick rise to fame when suggestive photos of her curvy figure were hit billboards across Los Angeles. But it also questions how much of Angelyne's life was defined by just a few advertisements.

Peacock shared the first trailer for the series on Tuesday, giving a sneak peek of Rossum, 35, as the viral blonde.

"Since I was a girl, I've known that fame is my destiny," Rossum as Angelyne says in the trailer. "Huge, gigantic fame. So, I said, I'm going to get the love of the world."

As billboards and posters are built around Los Angeles, Angelyne's public image rises. Fans flock to her and tabloids print her story.

"Contrary to what people think, I'm actually very private," she says. "People should respect that."

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

While the limited series partly aims to remain true to Angelyne's real story, the show won't be an exact retelling of her life.

"This isn't the true story of Angelyne," said series showrunner Allison Miller. "It's not a straight forward biopic. It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams."

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Rossum previously shared why she took the role, and what she hopes Angelyne sparks in the minds of viewers.

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?" she said in a release to Peacock. "To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

The actress also commented on her personal views of Angelyne, and how much of her own life has been put into the project.

"I've spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne," she continued. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality.

Rossum added, "She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."