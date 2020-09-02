"I know what I am looking for, and I am so ready for this," Clare Crawley says in the newest trailer for The Bachelorette, which returns in October

Clare Crawley Kisses One of Her Suitors in New Bachelorette Promo

Clare Crawley found love on The Bachelorette — and her journey is being revealed in the newest trailer for the upcoming season.

In the one-minute promo, Keke Palmer sings a cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" as footage from Crawley's season is shown — including a kiss with one of her suitors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have so much to share, and so much to give," Crawley says in voice-over in the spot just as she shares a smooch with one of the men of her season. "I know what I am looking for, and I am so ready for this," she adds.

Production on Crawley's season was delayed in March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). During the hiatus, Crawley connected with one of her original suitors and the pair were "were basically already in love" by the time filming resumed, a source told PEOPLE in August.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Tayshia Adams, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, was brought in to replace Crawley.

There's sure to be plenty of drama to unpack when The Bachelorette premieres next month.

Another source told PEOPLE in August, "There's more to the story than just [Clare] falling for someone and not wanting to see what else could happen with other men."

Image zoom Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

The show has been filming at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, which remained closed to everyone but the cast and crew to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A source previously told PEOPLE that the resort was "essentially a protective bubble."

Host Chris Harrison hinted on Monday that filming on the season had concluded when he wrote it was "Good to be home!" on his Instagram Story. A source confirmed to PEOPLE Monday that production was winding down, and that some crew left the set late last week to start work on Matt James' upcoming season of The Bachelor, which will be shot in Pennsylvania.