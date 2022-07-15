Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Blac Chyna Stars as a Crisis Publicist in the First Trailer for Secret Society 2 — Watch

There's nothing Angela "Blac Chyna" White can't fix in her latest role.

The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film Secret Society 2: Never Enough is here, and it gives a glimpse into the Real Blac Chyna star's role as Vicki — a celebrity crisis publicist.

The trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, spotlights two of Vicki's clients — Celess (Reyna Love) and her new friend Si Si (Adejah Parrish) — who find themselves in countless troubling situations. Throughout the clip, the women are endangered, plagued by gunfire and even warned about their safety.

But they may not be too far from redemption with Chyna's character in the mix. "My job is crisis management. So if there's a crisis, then I'm gonna manage it," Chyna says in the trailer.

The teaser begins with Celess and Si Si getting acquainted. "You're the first girl I've seen come in here who looks like me, and runs a business like me. If you don't mind me asking, what do you do?" Si Si asks Celess.

Si Si is quickly introduced to Celess' high-class routine — but it's not all glitz for glamour. Though Celess reveals her cards as what some would call a gold digger, the women get sucked into bigger problems than just their lavish lifestyle.

It's not long before the intensity rises. Si Si and Celess are caught in parking garage gunfire, and three gunshots flash between scenes of friends in crisis.

A warning comes in a phone call from Celess' mom, who is played by Vivica A. Fox. "People want you dead like they did your friend. I just wanna make sure that you're okay," she says.

The Miasha Films production follows the 2021 flick Secret Society, which was based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Miasha Coleman. The plot featured Love's character, Celess, and friend Tina (Erica Pinkett) as a personal secret was at risk — one that threatened to ruin their reputations.

The Secret Society 2 trailer teases Celess' return after the first film's events.

"Celess is back outside! With a newfound hunger and bestie Si Si to eat with she wastes no time filling her plate," it reads. "Strategically climbing the ranks of young Hollywood, they are on the brink of making it big when they learn the bigger you are, the harder you fall."

As for Chyna's role, executive producer Miasha told TMZ the "Doom" musician was a natural choice. "Blac Chyna is definitely no stranger to headlines and publicity, so naturally she nailed her part as a publicist," she said.

Miasha also confirmed that Chyna's music will appear in the film.