See Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Adorably Awkward First Meeting (on Camera!) Ahead of 15th Anniversary

Giuliana Rancic and her husband are preparing to celebrate 15 years as soulmates.

Ahead of the anniversary of their marriage, E! News shared an old video featuring Giuliana, when her last name was DePandi, interviewing The Apprentice winner Bill Rancic back in 2005.

The two hit it off right away, with Bill sincerely asking her with a smile, "Want to get married?"

"What if I proposed? What do you guys think?" Bill said, putting his arm around Giuliana. She echoed him, asking for the audience's opinion by saying "Do we make a good couple?"

"What's your life like, as far as romance and love, have you...?" Giuliana asked, to which Bill answered, "It's been... how 'bout yours? Let's turn this around."

"Okay, honest, I'm very busy, I work a lot, so I haven't found any time," Giuliana said. He agreed, saying that's how it was for him too. "The women want to know if you're an available guy, Bill!"

He asked Giuliana about the "young California surfers" she was most likely seeing. She teased back, saying, "No, I like a business man."

Randy Brooke/WireImage.

The rest of the interview was full of flirting, giggling, and personal questions, with Giuliana saying, "This is so fun, I'm not going to want to stop," before asking Bill his astrological sign and saying, "We're good together!"

"I don't know that for a fact, but I'm just throwing that out there," she followed up.

Eventually, Bill popped the question in Dec. 2006. The pair was then married in a Catholic ceremony on Sept. 1, 2007 on the island of Capri in Italy.

They did not have a honeymoon, as the power couple had to "get back to work," Giuliana told PEOPLE at the time. They did, however, star in a reality show called Giuliana and Bill for six seasons.

Since then, the couple have welcomed one child — son Edward Duke, who turns 10 on Aug. 29 — and have been open about their desire to expand their family.

Giuliana began her career at E! as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005. She briefly left the show from 2015 to 2018 to focus on family, then announced she was retiring from the red carpet in 2021.

"After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," she wrote in a statement on social media in May 2021.

The TV host explained that she had signed a development deal with NBCUniversal, teasing more projects to come in the future.

"One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life."