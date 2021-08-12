See Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson Face Off in New Impeachment: American Crime Story Trailer

Two of the most infamous figures from '90s are seeing red in Ryan Murphy's latest series.

A second teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story, dropped on Wednesday, shows Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky coming face to face with Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp.

As they do, snippets of the private conversations between Lewinsky and Tripp — the ones Tripp secretly recorded, eventually leading to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton — play in the background.

"The president kissed me," Feldstein whispers. "I'm in love with him."

Paulson's Tripp chimes in, peppering questions at the young intern. "When was the last time you two were together?" she asks, adding: "The blue dress...it would be smart to keep that uncleaned in your possession."

"I promised him that I would not tell anyone," Feldstein says, to which Paulson replies: "He chose to start a relationship with an intern. He's going to have to resign."

"My life is over," Feldstein laments as the screen goes dark.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts at covering up his affair with Lewinsky. The Senate voted in February 1999 to acquit him of those charges, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his second term.

Written by Sarah Burgess, Impeachment will primarily be told from perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton led to the exposure of his affair with Lewinsky.

While fans have gotten several glimpses of Feldstein as Lewinsky, Wednesday's preview is the first times footage of Paulson as Tripp has aired.

impeachment screening Credit: Frank MIcelotta/Shutterstock

Lewinsky serves as a producer on the show, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The anti-bullying activist previously revisited the troubled time in her life for the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair.

She later wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair that participating in the documentary forced her "to acknowledge to myself past behavior that I still regret and feel ashamed of."

"There were many, many moments when I questioned not just the decision to participate, but my sanity itself," Lewinsky wrote. "Despite all of the ways I tried to protect my mental health, it was still challenging."