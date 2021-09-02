See All the Photos of Days of Our Lives' Camila Banus' Intimate Joshua Tree Wedding

The actress and her partner of a decade, Marlon Aquino, tied the knot in front of 90 of their loved ones on Aug. 28

By Sophie Dodd
September 02, 2021 03:37 PM

1 of 11

The Big Day

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

It's official! After nearly a decade together, Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus said "I do" to Marlon Aquino at The Castle House Estate in Joshua Tree, California on Aug. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Safety First

Credit: Photographed by Giovanni Canales

The newlyweds tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of 90 of their loved ones. All traveling guests were either vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the wedding, while further safety measures, including sanitation stations and masks, were available to everyone.

3 of 11

Lasting Love

Credit: Photographed by Giovanni Canales

Banus and Aquino first began dating in 2012. The actress announced their engagement in December 2020 during an Instagram Live.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Bridal Style

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

The Mistresses star adds that she and Aquino couldn't "wait to commemorate a decade of being together with a romantic and unforgettable evening in Joshua Tree."

Advertisement

5 of 11

Beautiful Backdrop

Credit: Photographed by Giovanni Canales

"We picked this venue because it was so different and unique," Banus tells PEOPLE. "It felt like an oasis in the middle of the desert. The minute we saw it, we knew it was for us."

6 of 11

Cultural Ties

Credit: Photographed by Giovanni Canales

At the pair's reception, guests snacked on Caribbean and Cuban-inspired food, which Banus tells PEOPLE was a way of paying tribute "to our cultures."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

As for her wedding dress, Banus, 31, opted for two special looks: one from the White Collection by Vera Wang and one from Willowby by Watters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Wedding Whites

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

"Both are very bohemian and are a perfect fit for me and the venue," says the actress of her wedding looks. 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Dream Big

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

"Wow wow wow Dream Woman ✅ Dream wedding ✅ Dream Family ✅ Dream Honeymoon ✅," Aquino shared on Instagram alongside photos from their nuptials

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Hand in Hand

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

"Took my best friend out to the desert with both of our families and friends and got married 🤍👰‍♀️💍🏜🌵🐫 I love you my husband @aquinomarlon 😍😍😍," Banus wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Giving Thanks

Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

The actress continued, "It was the most magical night I have ever had. It took my breath away, it brought me to tears (tears of joy). I am so grateful for everyone that has helped me plan and execute this huge feat!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next