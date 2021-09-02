See All the Photos of Days of Our Lives' Camila Banus' Intimate Joshua Tree Wedding
The actress and her partner of a decade, Marlon Aquino, tied the knot in front of 90 of their loved ones on Aug. 28
The Big Day
It's official! After nearly a decade together, Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus said "I do" to Marlon Aquino at The Castle House Estate in Joshua Tree, California on Aug. 28.
Safety First
The newlyweds tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of 90 of their loved ones. All traveling guests were either vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the wedding, while further safety measures, including sanitation stations and masks, were available to everyone.
Lasting Love
Banus and Aquino first began dating in 2012. The actress announced their engagement in December 2020 during an Instagram Live.
Bridal Style
The Mistresses star adds that she and Aquino couldn't "wait to commemorate a decade of being together with a romantic and unforgettable evening in Joshua Tree."
Beautiful Backdrop
"We picked this venue because it was so different and unique," Banus tells PEOPLE. "It felt like an oasis in the middle of the desert. The minute we saw it, we knew it was for us."
Cultural Ties
At the pair's reception, guests snacked on Caribbean and Cuban-inspired food, which Banus tells PEOPLE was a way of paying tribute "to our cultures."
Dressed to Impress
As for her wedding dress, Banus, 31, opted for two special looks: one from the White Collection by Vera Wang and one from Willowby by Watters.
Wedding Whites
"Both are very bohemian and are a perfect fit for me and the venue," says the actress of her wedding looks.
Dream Big
"Wow wow wow Dream Woman ✅ Dream wedding ✅ Dream Family ✅ Dream Honeymoon ✅," Aquino shared on Instagram alongside photos from their nuptials.
Hand in Hand
"Took my best friend out to the desert with both of our families and friends and got married 🤍👰♀️💍🏜🌵🐫 I love you my husband @aquinomarlon 😍😍😍," Banus wrote on Instagram.
Giving Thanks
The actress continued, "It was the most magical night I have ever had. It took my breath away, it brought me to tears (tears of joy). I am so grateful for everyone that has helped me plan and execute this huge feat!"