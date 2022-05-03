Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Are Married! See All the Photos from Their Intimate Nuptials

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday

By Joelle Goldstein and Aili Nahas May 02, 2022 08:33 PM

They're married!

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

On May 1, at the Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, actor Joey Lawrence and actress Samantha Cope said "I do" in front of friends and family.

A Perfect Day

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

"It just feels so right," Lawrence, 46, told PEOPLE of his marriage to Cope, 34. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."

A Family Affair

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Close friends and family — including the groom's brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence and two daughters, Charleston and Liberty — looked on as the couple exchanged vows during the intimate affair planned by Heather Christan Folger of HCD Weddings and Events.

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Cope, who met Lawrence in 2020 when they co-starred in the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, wore a Wtoo by Watters tulle gown, while he wore a cream suit by ASOS.

The Little Details

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

For their big day, Lawrence and Cope had matching rings with diamond lining.

Twinning!

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Their rings weren't the only matching details of their wedding. The couple also both wore matching white converse sneakers to complete their looks.

Party Time

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Following their ceremony, guests gathered for a cocktail hour before a farm-to-table dinner of filet, mahi mahi, and roasted chicken.

Brotherly Love

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

The groom's brothers Matthew and Andrew also gave speeches at the reception.

Soulmates

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Days before the ceremony, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship — and how they knew they were meant for each other.

A Forever Love

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

"From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself," said Cope. "He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.' "

Lucky in Love

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

"When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick," Lawrence added. "I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

Husband and Wife

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Following their romantic day, Lawrence wrote on Instagram, "I don't know if there is such a thing as cloud ten but I think I've just found it ☁️💙"

Newlyweds!

Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

"On cloud nine ☁️💕💍" Cope added in her own post.

