From John Mulaney to Al Gore: See All the Guest Stars Who Will Join Pete Davidson on His New Show Bupkis

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the stars stopping by the comedy created by and starring the Saturday Night Live alum. Davidson cast Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his mom and grandfather, respectively, in the Peacock series premiering May 4. 

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 10, 2023 11:30 AM
Steve Buscemi

Bupkis film exclusive
Peacock
Bobby Cannavale

Bupkis film exclusive
Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock
Philip Ettinger

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/PEACOCK
Al Gore

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Method Man

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Sunita Mani

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/Peacock
John Mulaney

Bupkis film exclusive
Peacock
Machine Gun Kelly & Paul Walter Hauser

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Oona Roche

Bupkis film exclusive
Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Jon Stewart

Bupkis film exclusive
Peacock
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Bupkis film exclusive
Peacock
Lala Anthony

Bupkis film exclusive
Peacock

(center), with Winokur and Falco

Charlamagne Tha God

