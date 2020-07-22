“Know all those questions that you’re too embarrassed to ask? Well, you’re not alone and you can ask me anything,” the actress says

Sasha Grey Tackles the Hard Questions in New Trailer for Grey Area : ‘Nothing Is Off Limits’

Actress Sasha Grey isn’t avoiding any of the hard questions in the trailer for her new TV show, Grey Area.

“Know all those questions that you’re too embarrassed to ask? Well, you’re not alone and you can ask me anything,” Grey, 32, begins in the trailer for the series, which she will co-host alongside rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, 34.

Grey Area, premiering Aug. 5 on Venn TV, will follow Grey and Dumbfoundead as they consult friends, celebrities and experts to discuss topics like relationships, dating, social media and more.

The show will be "covering subjects most people are afraid to speak about, redefining 'normal' in a safe space," Grey wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday.

Grey, currently a DJ, novelist and actress, got her start in the pornographic film industry, winning several awards for her work between 2006 and 2009. Later, she starred in The Girlfriend Experience and played a fictionalized version of herself on HBO’s Entourage.

In addition to his rap career, Dumbfoundead is a Grammy-nominated producer and has several acting credits, including Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

As for those “embarrassing” questions the pair are setting out to answer in Grey Area? They include everything from “I slept with my ex, do I tell my partner?” and “Is it weird to be attracted to an anime character?” to “Will I ever find love?” and “Does God exist?”

“Nothing is off limits,” Grey says in the trailer.