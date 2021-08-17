Secrets of Playboy, airing in 10 parts on A&E in early 2022, will explore the "real truth" behind Hugh Hefner's empire

Holly Madison Says Getting into 'Playboy World Was a Dangerous Choice' in Secrets of Playboy Trailer

The dark side of Playboy is being explored in an upcoming docuseries from A&E.

The show, Secrets of Playboy, aims to unveil the "hidden truths" behind the empire helmed by the late Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017. The 10-part series is set to premiere sometime in early 2022, the network announced Tuesday, alongside the new trailer.

"There was a side of Playboy that nobody wants to talk about," former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten says in the clip.

"He was an advocate for sexual freedom and the first amendment," another interviewee says, while former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia adds, "And he really did believe he owned these women."

"There's some things that never saw the light of day," someone else mysteriously notes in the trailer.

Secrets of Playboy Credit: A&E Network

In addition to Masten and Garcia, the docuseries will feature interviews with Hefner's personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor, and past girlfriends of Hefner's, including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore.

Other members of Hefner's "staff and inner circle" will also make appearances, A&E said in a news release.

"I didn't realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice," Madison, 41, says in the trailer.

"He didn't want people to know what was really going on," Saginor shares, while another person adds, "It was a beautiful world — it looked that way — but it was really ugly."

hugh-hefner-1 Hugh Hefner | Credit: RICH SCHMITT/AFP/Getty

"When you get someone that powerful, anything could happen. Anything!" Garcia later says. "His legacy should comprise the whole story."

"The people who were really there, they're the ones who know the real truth," Saginor concludes.

In the release, Elaine Frontain Bryant, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, said Secrets of Playboy will "lift the veil" on the "long-hidden stories" of Playboy.

"Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, 'Secrets of Playboy' is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality," she said.