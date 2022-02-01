Secrets of Playboy: Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire

Hugh Hefner's Playboy empire is under renewed scrutiny each Monday as A&E's 10-part docuseries Secrets of Playboy examines the illusion of sexual freedom Hefner meticulously crafted over decades across his magazine, an international network of Playboy Club lounges, a still-thriving merchandise arm and more.

According to Hefner in an archival interview played in episode 1: "Much of what Playboy's all about, really, is a Disneyland for adults — a projection of those adolescent dreams and fantasies that I had growing up, that I never really lost."

Now a number of people intimately involved with Playboy have stepped forward to shatter the brand's illusion, re-examine the toxicity those fantasies perpetuated and cast light on the darkness underpinning the brand façade of glamour. Former employees, Bunnies from the Playboy Clubs' prime and even Hefner's ex Holly Madison have all shared shocking claims about not only the Playboy enterprise but also about Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91.

"This series contains allegations of wrongdoing over decades by Hugh Hefner and others associated with him," reads a statement at the end of each episode of Secrets of Playboy. "The vast majority of allegations have not been the subject of criminal investigations or charges, and they do not constitute proof of guilt."

Below is a rundown of the allegations against Hefner and Playboy, and check back next week for updates from the next episode.

EPISODE 3: "THE BUNNIES AND THE CLEAN-UP CREW"Originally aired: Jan. 31, 2022Read the recap

Claim: "In the 10 years that I worked for Playboy, I would venture to say that there were probably 40 to 50 young women that were silenced by Playboy because of abuse, sexual abuse. ... It was a big thing for Hefner to not have that kind of heat, he did not want the LAPD coming down on him."

Who Said It: PJ Masten, who worked in six Playboy Clubs across the country from 1972–82, including as a Bunny Mother (who trained new Playboy Club hires) starting in 1976.

Claim: "Two young Bunnies were at [Soul Train host] Don Cornelius' house and they were separated. One was locked in one room and the other was in another room. They were tied up and bound, and the sister could hear her screaming. There were wooden objects that you were sodomized with and she could hear her other sister being brutalized."

Who Said It: Masten, who also dated Playboy security head Joe Piastro during her tenure with the company.

Cornelius' son, Tony Cornelius, told PEOPLE, in part, that Masten's account is an "unbelievable story without real proof" and "salaciousness."

Claim: A group of Bunnies from the Playboy Club located in Great Gorge, New Jersey, "were drugged. And they were raped. And they videotaped them. They were kept there for a couple of days and then they were released. They were told if they told anybody that the videos would go out and broadcast the videos and that their career would be over and their lives would be over."

Who Said It: Suzanne Charneski, a Great Gorge Bunny from 1979–82

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Claim: "If you didn't get [your weight] down for next month, you were suspended until you got your weight down. ... A lot of girls had kidney infections 'cause you were cinched in. We used to go into the ladies room and take our shoes off, which were encrusted with blood, and stick them in the toilet bowl and keep flushing it with, like, a whirlpool to get the swelling down hope that your shoes could fit back in."

Who Said It: Masten, whose painful memories of the Bunny costume were echoed by Charneski and Susanne Singer, who worked at the Playboy Club in Century City, California, from 1972–84.

EPISODE 2: "THE GIRL NEXT DOOR"Originally aired: Jan. 24, 2022Read the recap

Claim: "I was sitting next to Hef, he leaned over and he asked me if I wanted to take a quaalude. I said something like, 'No I don't do drugs.' And he goes, 'Yeah I typically don't either but they used to call these thigh openers in the '70s.' ... [Sex with Hefner was] all very mechanical and robotic. ... It was really gross to me how Hef didn't want to use protection. The impact it had on me was so heavy. I never expected to be the first person to have sex that night or pushed into it."

Who Said It: Holly Madison, one of Hefner's multiple girlfriends from 2001–08

Claim: "The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man,' " she continued. "Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over — you weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."

Who Said It: Madison, who was Hefner's "No. 1 girlfriend" during her time starring on E!'s The Girls Next Door.

Claim: Hefner felt "more in control if we all looked identical. ... I got to a point not too far into my time there, I think it was only like six months in, where I kind of broke under that pressure and was being made to feel like I needed to look exactly like everybody else. My hair was really long naturally. And I was just like, I'm gonna go chop my hair off so I can at least look a little different. I came back with short hair. And he flipped out on me. And he was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap."

Who Said It: Madison, whose increasingly tense dynamic with Hefner (including when he allegedly called her a "c---") was corroborated by Girls Next Door costar Bridget Marquardt.

Claim: "When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave. Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that if I left there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out. When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds. And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women, you pass them around. It was just gross."

Who Said It: Madison, who first spoke out about her past relationship in her 2015 book Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

EPISODE 1: "THE PLAYBOY LEGACY"Originally aired: Jan. 24, 2022Read the recap

Claim: "Hugh Hefner was in his own world. If you look at photos, he thought he was the king, the emperor. We were just servants. Everybody else was invisible. He didn't want to know us, he just gave us directions, we had to memorize them. He drank around 35, 40 Pepsis a day. I had to wrap them in a special red napkin according to the instruction. He ate mostly M&Ms — 2 or 3 lbs. a day — and red licorice. His condoms were stacked in a certain place in the headboard. There were 150 rules. We had to follow them exactly. We were told, 'You cannot talk to the girls, you're not their friend. You don't work for the girls, you work for Mr. Hefner.'"

Who Said It: Stefan Tetenbaum, Hefner's valet from 1978 to 1981

Claim: "I didn't realize what was going on at the time, that Playboy really wasn't about freedom of expression. This wasn't about, like, female empowerment, this was something that was much deeper, that was much more sinister. ... I was allowed to sit with [the men]. I would see the men looking at different negatives of girls from different shoots. They would sort of quiz me on how to critique a girl that they would consider up to their standards. And so I would rattle off what I knew they were looking for ... what [a woman's] entire physique should look like, and what size everything should be — for sure, it was a size 0. I was trained to view women in the way they did: as commodities."

Who Said It: Jennifer Saginor, who grew up in the Playboy Mansion because her father, Dr. Mark Saginor, was Hefner's primary physician; Saginor claimed she got her first plastic surgery at age 15

Claim: "As I got older, I would creep out of my bedroom more and more. I was just very curious what was happening in all the bedrooms down the hall. And I would see some of these girls doing things that I didn't recognize. I would see them naked with men all around them, and I would see them on the floor on all fours, and they were on drugs. And it just really, it scared me. The men were laughing, and I just remember thinking, 'I never want to be like these girls, running around like they're animals.' ... This wasn't about the empowerment of women, it was the breaking down of a woman."

Who Said It: Jennifer Saginor, who detailed her experiences — including an alleged sexual affair with a Playmate when Saginor was under the age of 18 — in 2005's Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion.

Claim: "It was cult-like. The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family. And he really did believe he owned these women. We had Playmates that overdosed, there were Playmates that committed suicide. I really thought that if I wrote a book, maybe all of this stuff would go away, maybe it would stop. Hefner even sent someone to buy me off. When you get someone that powerful to be that fearful, anything could happen — anything. I had a bodyguard. I was that afraid."

Who Said It: Miki Garcia, Playmate and Head of Promotions from 1973–82, whose claim was backed up by Tetenbaum and Saginor based on their experiences writing Playboy tell-alls.

In a statement just before the docuseries' premiere, the current leadership Playboy denounced Hefner's alleged "abhorrent actions" and detailed a commitment to "positive change" under new leadership. "First and foremost, we want to say: we trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," the statement read. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable."

The statement also noted that "Today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy," with the PLBY Group leadership team reassuring staff that the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, which is now made up of more than 80 percent female employees.