These Secret Netflix Codes Can Help You Watch Hidden TV Shows and Movies Arranged by Genre

If you thought you knew how to Netflix, think again.

Looking for an independent movie to watch? Or, more specifically, a British independent movie from the 1980s? Maybe a critically-acclaimed independent showbiz movie? Well, with the help of this truly awesome Netflix hack, you can narrow down genres to their most hyper-specific subgenres.

This incredible list of all 76,000 subgenres classifies the streaming service’s catalogue of TV shows and movies by genre, subgenre, sub-subgenre, language, decade, topic, star, director and/or relevant adjective. Dramas starring Helena Bonham Carter? You got it. Feel-good movies starring Elvis Presley? That, too. Dark movies starring Robert De Niro? Hey, no one’s judging.

All you have to do is log into your Netflix account and enter http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX into your browser’s toolbar, replacing the Xs with the relevant codes from the list to access all the weird, wonderful and extremely specific categories of your dreams.

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Announces 2018 New York Comic Con Lineup

Regional differences might prevent certain codes from working.

Happy binge-watching!