Watch the Latest Trailer for the New Disney+ Star Wars Series The Mandalorian

Bounty hunting may be a “complicated profession,” but getting excited over new Star Wars footage is anything but.

In the second trailer for The Mandalorian — the highly anticipated series set in a galaxy far, far away and poised to debut with the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service — fans get a glimpse at the life of bounty hunters, complete with knock-down, drag-out brawls with adversaries and creatures of all sorts.

Along the storied timeline of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian takes place between 1983’s Return of the Jedi and 2015’s The Force Awakens, after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order. Though there doesn’t appear to be any lightsabers or Jedis in sight, the new trailer promises enough of the franchise’s trademark sci-fi intrigue to keep fans satisfied.

Legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog, who plays a mystery role in the series, narrates the new trailer, at one point warning the titular protagonist, played by Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal, to “look outside. They’re waiting for you.”

To which the Mandalorian, himself, responds: “Yeah? Good.”

Speaking at a press event in April, Pascal teased his helmet-clad character, who he called a “badass.”

“The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” Pascal said. “Some might say he has questionable moral character, in line with some of our best Westerns, and some good samurai [films].”

The first live-action Star Wars TV show, Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte and Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito, among others.

Helmed by Lion King director Jon Favreau in both writing and executive-producing capacities, the series will feature episodes directed by actress Bryce Dallas Howard and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi. Consisting of eight episodes in the first season, the series will premiere installments on a (mostly) weekly basis, with the finale becoming available to stream on December 27.

Star Wars die-hards will have plenty to geek-out over this winter. Aside from The Mandalorian, the big-screen Episode IX installment, subtitled The Rise of Skywalker, hits theaters on December 20.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on November 12 on Disney+.