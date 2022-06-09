Sebastian Stan Tells Jennifer Aniston Friends Got Him Through 'a Lot of Lonely Nights'

Aniston also discussed last year's Friends reunion, telling Stan she didn't expect it to be such an emotional "sucker punch"

Sebastian Stan is officially a member of the Friends fan club.

During a recent chat with Jennifer Aniston for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Pam & Tommy star, 39, admitted the hit comedy got him through "a lot of lonely nights."

"It's a friend to have in the room sometimes," agreed Aniston, 53.

Aniston believed Stan would have been "a great cast member" on Friends, adding, "You would have been Joey."

However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor said his friends have likened him to another beloved Friends character.

"And my friends would always go around and be like, 'Who are you most like?' I always came closest to Chandler because I get very sort of neurotic," he explained. "And I just used to die laughing."

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan Credit: Getty (2)

Aniston also opened up about taking part in the Friends reunion that aired in May 2021 on HBO Max, admitting that she did not expect for it "to sucker punch us as hard as it did in the emotional gut."

"We just had the idea this is going to be so fun — we're going back to the sets exactly the way they were. And literally, every single nook on a shelf was the same," she shared. "It was so creepy. But each and every one of us, we walked in, it was just like, 'Oh!'... Time travel."

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry join James Corden for a Friends Reunion Special Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

The Emmy winner shared that the cast has remained close since the NBC series ended in May 2004.

"It was '04 when it ended. And we were different. We were so little. Our lives were ahead of us. And so much has changed," she revealed. "We kind of had rose-colored glasses going into it. And then, it was like, 'This is really a lot heavier than I thought.' But I wouldn't change a lick of it. Every time we all get together, it's just like no time has passed."

Jennifer Aniston Friends reunion Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The Morning Show star added that the cast "basically grew up together" during their rise to fame.