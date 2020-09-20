Sebastian Stan Rewatches Gossip Girl Pilot to Mark 13th Anniversary of Series' Premiere

Sebastian Stan is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Saturday, the actor, 38, celebrated the 13th anniversary of Gossip Girl's series premiere by watching the show's pilot episode with a glass of wine in hand.

"It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007," he captioned the video clip of himself watching the episode.

While chugging some wine, Stan filmed himself hilariously reacting to the episode, getting particularly animated when costar Chace Crawford entered the scene. "Yes! Chace!" Stan yelled. "I always wanted to have that hair."

Crawford later replied to Stan's video, commenting, "Hahahaha quarantine really brings out our true selves."

Once the episode was over, Stan lamented over not joining the cast until later on in the series. He made several guest appearances throughout the popular teen drama series as the recurring character, Carter Baizen.

"Well, I wasn't in the pilot, but I wish I was," the actor said.

After its premiere in 2007, the show went on for six seasons on The CW, before airing its final episode in 2012. In addition to Stan and Crawford, the show starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.

Image zoom Blake Lively, Sebastian Stan, 'The Lost Boy', (Season 3, ep. 303) Giovanni Rufino/© The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last year, HBO Max announced a reboot of the hit show. However, in May, the streaming service announced that they would have to delay its release due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The teen soap was supposed to hit this fall but now has been postponed until 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic left Hollywood at a standstill. "They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture.

"Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back," Reilly said, adding that it is "really disappointing" that not all of the content meant to be included with HBO Max's upcoming release will be ready in time.

According to reports, 17-year-old Emily Alyn Lind was cast in a lead role. In March news broke that Scream Queens star Tavi Gevinson, Legacies star Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno would all be joining the cast. Kristen Bell is also set to reprise her role as the drama's narrator.