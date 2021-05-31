Sebastian Stan Shares New Shirtless Photo of Himself as Tommy Lee for Upcoming Hulu Series

Sebastian Stan is giving fans another behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming role as Tommy Lee.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old Falcon and the Winter Soldier star shared a photo of himself shooting the upcoming Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. In costume as the Mötley Crüe drummer, Stan went shirtless beneath a "Kiss da cook" apron. "#sunday," he captioned the Instagram post.

Last week, Stan shared a shot of himself dressed as the 58-year-old rock icon. Posing beside a small meditating statue, he captioned the post: "Happy World Meditation Day. Find your zen, f----zzz."

Deadline reported last December that Stan had been cast as Lee opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson in an upcoming limited series for Hulu. The eight-episode series following the former couple's love story and their infamous sex tape began filming this spring.

Shortly after James, 32, was photographed on set in early May, the streaming service unveiled a first look at Stan and James' dramatic transformations into Lee and Anderson. "Love bites," Stan captioned the shot on Instagram of James biting his nipple ring.

James shared a solo shot of herself as Anderson, captioning the post with one of the Baywatch alum's famous quotes: "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

Stan recently opened up about the unveiling of his transformation into Lee for the Hulu series, which also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling.

"Honestly, it was freeing, because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats … just paranoid of being seen," he said during an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast. "I was like, 'God, I hope they're finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

Stan's close pal and Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar Anthony Mackie was particularly impressed with the reveal. "It's amazing. He sent me a video on set and a few photos and I was blown away," Mackie, 42, told Variety at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16.

"I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it," he continued. "I was horrified [when he took the role]. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds. He crushed it. I mean, he was really able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."