Sebastian Stan stars as Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which concludes next week

Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan Says He 'Looks Forward to Seeing' Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc

Sebastian Stan is looking forward to Pamela Anderson's upcoming documentary.

The 39-year-old actor, who plays Tommy Lee in Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, expressed his excitement over Anderson's recent announcement while speaking with Variety on Thursday at the premiere of his new movie Fresh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it's great," he told the outlet. "I'm feeling grateful and hopeful that the show inspired further conversation and another deeper look that it deserves, so I look forward to seeing it."

Anderson, 54, announced the upcoming documentary on Tuesday in a social media post featuring the big news written on a note with a Netflix letterhead. In the note, the Baywatch star promises to "surprise" viewers with her story, adding that she is "not a victim, but a survivor."

Pam & Tommy Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a press release, Netflix revealed that the project was in the works for several years before hitting the streaming service. The documentary is directed by The Keepers' Ryan White and co-produced by one of Anderson's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lee.

An official logline called the "definitive" movie an "intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

Anderson's announcement came one week before the finale of Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of the sex tape scandal that surrounded Anderson and Lee in the 1990s.

A source previously told PEOPLE that by revisiting "a very traumatic time" in her life, "there's a sense that the show is re-exploiting Pamela."

"After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation," the source explained, "and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound."

The source added, "Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption."