"Love bites," Sebastian Stan wrote in an Instagram caption of the first look photo

Sebastian Stan and Lily James Transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in First Look of Pam & Tommy

In first look photos from Hulu's upcoming series, Pam & Tommy, Stan, 38, and James, 32, flawlessly embodied their respective roles as the rockstar and the Baywatch star.

Sharing a photo of James biting his nipple ring as part of his costume, Stan wrote in the caption, "Love bites."

James, who posted a photo of herself rocking Anderson's platinum blonde locks in a black corset, shared a quote of the Barbed Wire star, writing, "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

pam & Tommy Lily James | Credit: hulu

James was previously seen as Anderson, 53, in the first set photos from the upcoming Hulu series in Los Angeles earlier this week.

James wears a robe to obscure her costume, while also sporting a face shield as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reported in December that James and Stan would star together as Anderson and Lee, 58, respectively, with the eight-episode drama telling the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed.

seth rogan Seth Rogen | Credit: seth rogan/instagram

Anderson married Lee, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost-hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee. Last year, Anderson described the infamous tape as "not a sex tape," but "a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."

At the time, Anderson tried to stop the video's release with a lawsuit, but it was eventually posted online, and the actress dropped the suit.

"I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans," Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. "I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."

Seth Rogen, who will appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, according to Deadline, also shared a photo his character on Instagram Friday, writing in the caption, "My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am."