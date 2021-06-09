Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson tied the knot in 1995 after knowing each other for 96 hours

Sebastian Stan and Lily James Recreate Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's 1995 Wedding for New Show

For Stan and James' upcoming Hulu series, Pam & Tommy, the actors recently filmed a scene portraying Lee and Anderson's whirlwind 1995 wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In newly released photos, Stan, 38, and James, 32, are seen dressed in looks that resemble what Lee, 58, and Anderson, 53, wore during their mid-90s nuptials.

For the production, Stan dressed in a black button down shirt, gray pants and a chain necklace while James, for her part, wore a tight, red leather mini dress and held a pair of high heels in her hand.

As they filmed outside of a church in Los Angeles, Stan could be seen carrying James into the building.

NO REUSE!!! Sebastian Stan and Lily James film wedding scene for 'Pam and Tommy' in Los Angeles, CA *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10 AM PDT on June 9, 2021* Sebastian Stan and Lily James | Credit: BACKGRID

After just 96 hours of knowing each other, the Mötley Crüe drummer and Baywatch alum tied the knot in Mexico in 1995. The pair welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, in 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, in 1997 before divorcing in 1998.

For Hulu's eight-episode series, the show will follow Lee and Anderson's love story and tackle their infamously leaked sex tape. News of the project was first announced last December, during which Stan was confirmed to star as Lee opposite James as Anderson.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton Credit: S. Granitz/WireImage

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Stan and James, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling are also in the cast. Production on Pam & Tommy began this spring.

Images of Stan and James' transformations into Lee and Anderson, respectively, first arrived in early May. Following the big reveal, Stan said it was "freeing" to have the photos of his embodiment of Lee released.

Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Marry Credit: James Aylott /Getty

"I was walking around in these hoodies and hats … just paranoid of being seen," he said on the Just for Variety podcast last month. "I was like, 'God, I hope they're finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

While many have praised Stan and James' shocking transformations into the former couple, Anderson's pal Courtney Love slammed the project. "I find this so f-ing outrageous," Love, 56, said while defending her pal in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Love also slammed James for playing Anderson, saying: "My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f- she is. #vile."