Sebastian Stan Gets Up Close and Personal with Annabelle Wallis at Robert Pattinson's Birthday

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis looked very close at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party.

But it was a snap of Stan, 39, and Wallis, 37, looking cuddly that really got people talking.

In one now-deleted shot originally shared by photographer Myles Hendrik in carousel of photos from the event, Wallis is seen gently pressing her mouth against Stan's bottom lip.

Sebastian Stan pictured packing on the PDA with his girlfriend Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva Credit: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

The Pam & Tommy star has most recently been in a relationship with Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva since 2020.

The pair have mostly kept their relationship private, save for an occasional social media post. In April 2021, Onieva said she was "so proud" of Stan following the release of his film Monday. The following August, she celebrated his birthday by posting a sweet video montage featuring moments from their relationship.

"Today, many, many … years ago, my favorite soul came to life," wrote Onieva, 29. "Every word I could say about you wouldn't be enough. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan 🎂."

She added, "Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!"

For his part, Stan created a hilarious short film to commemorate her birthday on Instagram last year, writing, "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness ... you became the light 🔥 I'm so grateful 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 "

PEOPLE confirmed in March that Wallis split from longtime boyfriend Chris Pine. The former couple had been together for four years after first sparking dating rumors in 2018.

Wallis and Pine, 41, also tended to keep a low profile but could often be seen stepping out in New York and Los Angeles. They also quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

