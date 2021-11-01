"I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end," showrunner Tracey Wigfield said of Dustin Diamond, who died in February

Season 2 of Saved by the Bell Reboot Will Pay Tribute to Dustin Diamond and His Character Screech

The upcoming second season of Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot will honor the late Dustin Diamond.

Diamond, who died in February at the age of 44 three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, played Screech on Good Morning, Miss Bliss before the show was retooled as Saved by the Bell. After the hit series concluded in 1993 following four seasons on the air, Diamond went on to star in spinoffs The College Years (1993-94) and The New Class (1993-2000).

He did not appear alongside his costars in Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot, which premiered last year, though executive producer Franco Bario told Variety he had spoken to Diamond about "possible stories that would include him in Season 2" prior to his death.

As for how the new season, debuting Nov. 24, will honor the late actor, showrunner Tracey Wigfield told the outlet that though she never met Diamond, she "knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end."

Wigfield said Diamond's fellow original cast members — Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies — were also "keen to do something" and wrote a scene where their characters reunite at their old favorite hangout spot, The Max, to remember Screech.

"At the beginning of this season, we already were coming into writing Season 2 [where] obviously Dustin was one thing, but we also were like in a pandemic and in general in the first episode, everyone was feeling the same sense of everyone understands how heavy this last year has been," she said.

"It would have been wrong to not acknowledge that in a real way and to not have our OG characters mourning this character that we'll never get to see again," Wigfield added.

Last week, Peacock unveiled a series of first look photos for the reboot's sophomore run, including a snapshot of the scene at The Max that Wigfield described.

She told Variety that she wanted to make sure the tribute to Diamond was "as sensitive as possible."

"There was a real guy who had people who loved him," she said. "You don't want to make any jokes or talk about it in any way that might hurt anyone's feelings."

There will also be carefully selected clips of Diamond's character from the original series in this season of the reboot, EP Bario said.

"A lot of what Screech was known for was being the butt of a joke or being an outrageous character, and what we were hoping for was using the clips to show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show," he added.