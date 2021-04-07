The actor said the cast is "getting back" to shooting season 4 of the show after months of being on and off again due to the coronavirus pandemic

Season 4 of Stranger Things Will Be the 'Scariest' One Yet, Gaten Matarazzo Confirms

Stranger Things fans should prepare to be spooked this upcoming season.

On Tuesday, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix series, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he dished on season 4 of the '80s sci-fi show..

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You told me that this season, that you know of, that you've shot so far, might be the scariest one," Fallon said to the actor.

"Oh, yeah," Matarazzo confirmed. "That's the one thing I've noticed. I was reading it and was like 'Whoa, they're going for it this year that's pretty cool.'"

The young star, 18, revealed that the cast is "getting back" to production on the upcoming season after months of being on and off again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix announced in November that Stranger Things had resumed production on season 4 after the pandemic halted filming earlier in the year.

The show was a month into production on the new season when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, with the scripts polished and ready to go, PEOPLE previously reported.

Later in his late-night interview, Matarazzo also discussed being recognized from the show while working at a restaurant near his home in New Jersey.

Despite wearing a restaurant T-shirt, tucking his hair into a hat and wearing a sleeve mask over his whole face, the actor said customers would still recognize him.

The star said even "three-year-olds, like toddler people" would know who he was.

"There are like toddlers who love Stranger Things. They think it's the bomb.com," Matarazzo added.

Earlier this month, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that season 4 of the series will be taking a new approach as the show's stars get older.

"I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids," Matarazzo said. "As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. [Creators Matt and Ross Duffer are] confronted by this issue, but they embrace it and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that."

He added, "They use it as ammunition for their writing. It's incredible what they can do. Working with them, it's just exceptional. Always has been."

Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox47635#netflixST_201-202_Unit_0810_R_CROP.jpg Image zoom Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Stranger Things, which debuted in 2016, follows the mysterious disappearance of a boy (Noah Schnapp) in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The missing child's mother (Winona Ryder), friends, and the local police chief (David Harbour) band together to find him and are confronted by supernatural forces along the way.

Season 4 will also welcome a slew of new characters, including three series regulars: Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn. Joining in recurring roles is Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha.