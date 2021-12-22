Search Party Final Season Trailer: Alia Shawkat Returns from Near Death to Become a Cult Leader

Alia Shawkat's main character Dory Sief on Search Party has been through it all, but she's about to embark on what might be her strangest journey yet.

In the final season trailer for the HBO Max dark comedy, which dropped Tuesday, Dory comes out of the terrifying events at the end of the show's fourth season to become something of an enlightened cult leader.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to "Aquarius" and "The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In)" — both tunes from the 1967 musical Hair — Dory is seen in the trailer explaining to doctors as well as her friends that she "can see the world so clearly now" and "through the lies and the illusions" before she is later shown in front of crowds delivering impassioned speeches.

"We can not only know love, but be love," she says at one point.

According to the series' official description of season 5, Dory "enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey."

In the first three seasons of Search Party, Shawkat's Dory led her friends in a meandering search for a former college associate who was believed to be missing, before myriad complications as well as murders ensnare the group in ever-escalating trouble.

Season 4 saw Dory the captive of a deranged fan named Chip (Cole Escola), who kept her locked up in his basement modeled to look like her apartment.

Kathy Griffin Search Party Season 5 Kathy Griffin | Credit: HBO Max

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Goldblum, Search Party will also welcome series newcomers John Waters and Kathy Griffin, who are also briefly seen in the trailer.

Griffin, 60, will portray a character named Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a "codependent apprentice."

Over the summer, Griffin raved about her role in a tweet. "SURPRISE! This is what I've been secret posting about! So excited!!!" she wrote alongside an article link from Variety, who was first to report the news of her casting in the show.