Seann William Scott Replaces Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon's First Promo of Season 3

Lethal Weapon is saying hello to a new cast member.

The Fox show debuted the show’s first season 3 promo after firing Clayne Crawford in May. Scott, 41, will star as Wesley Cole opposite Damon Wayans who plays Roger Murtaugh.

“I take this partnership thing… very seriously,” Wayans says in the clip.

Their new partnership seems to work just fine in new fight scenes in which the two combat enemies together while also sharing playful banter while on top of a moving truck.

RELATED: Clayne Crawford to Be Replaced on Lethal Weapon If Series Is Renewed

Seann William Scott and Damon Wayans for the season three promo of Lethal Weapon Peter Yang/FOX

Scott’s arrival on the show comes months after Crawford was fired following a report in April by Deadline that the actor had been “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment” while shooting on set.

Crawford released a statement on Instagram detailing two incidents in which he was reprimanded by the studio.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon,” he wrote. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry with my response.”

RELATED: Damon Wayans Claims Clayne Crawford Injured Him on Set and ‘Hit’ Another ‘Actor in the Mouth’

Afterward, Crawford said he met with human resources, apologized for his “part of the conflict” and completed “studio-appointed therapy.” He also said that at the request of the studio, he “shared a sizable portion” of his paycheck with one of the parties involved.

Crawford goes on to say that he was reprimanded a second time after an actor was hit by a piece of shrapnel while he was directing an episode.

A promo for Lethal Weapon season 3 Peter Yang/FOX

“It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed,” he said. “I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

Wayans claimed in May that Crawford had been responsible for causing an onset injury he sustained from a scene gone wrong after he was hit by shrapnel.

In follow-up tweets, that were later deleted, Wayans alleged Crawford “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

Reps for Crawford and Wayans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Lethal Weapon season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.