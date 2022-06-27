Sean Stewart Shares Advice Scott Disick Gave Him While Launching New Clothing Line Dirty Weekend

"I always call him and ask for advice and he always gives it to me," Sean Stewart tells PEOPLE of his pal Scott Disick

Sean Stewart poses in his Dirty Weekend clothing line.. credit: Sean Stewart publicity; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Scott Disick is seen in Tribeca on December 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Sean Stewart has own creative ideas when it comes to his streetwear line Dirty Weekend, but that doesn't mean he won't seek out help from the competition!

Prior to launching his line of unisex clothing, the 41-year-old turned to his pal of over 20 years, Talentless designer Scott Disick.

Knowing that Disick, 39, had launched his clothing line four years earlier, Sean was hopeful that his friend and fellow designer would have some words of advice — and as it turned out, he was right.

"I always call him and ask him for advice and he always gives it to me," Sean tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He's very good at that kind of stuff."

Though the entrepreneur prefers to keep the details of his friendship with Disick private, he did disclose the best piece of advice Disick has ever given him.

"Just saying, 'Be creative and really focus on what people like,'" Sean shares. "And [know] who your consumers [are] and drop things and see what fits."

Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As the oldest son of rocker Rod Stewart (with first wife Alana), Sean grew up in Los Angeles and attended school with the likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

Fans of the Stewart family may also remember Sean from the reality television show, Sons of Hollywood, in which he starred alongside celebrity sons David Weintraub and Randy Spelling.

Despite his luxurious upbringing, he's poured his heart and soul into getting his clothing company off the ground.

With so many competing brands out there, he knew he had to separate himself, so he started with a unique name.

"I was just sitting around and I thought of the idea 'Dirty Weekend' and I was like, 'Well, who doesn't look forward to the weekend?'" Sean explains. "It's the right time to come out with something like this, due to the fact we've been in a pandemic for two-and-a-half years and it's time for people to enjoy life again. Get dirty. Whatever your dirty weekend is, have fun."

Sean Stewart poses in his Dirty Weekend clothing line.. credit: Sean Stewart publicity Credit: Sean Stewart publicity

The designer is very hands on with the brand, and also offers a unique approach with the ordering process.

"We're not dropping it on our website," Sean shares. "It has to be made on order through DM [direct message] and we decide if we want to sell."

"You pick your color, we design it, we put our tag on it and we ship it out to you," he continues. "I deal with all the shipping. I deal with emailing all our consumers. I deal with everything except the postings. I'm not very good at that. I deal with all the creative. All the creative is really me. I design everything."

Sean Stewart Sean Stewart poses in his Dirty Weekend clothing line. | Credit: Sean Stewart publicity

Sean describes his line as, "streetwear with a luxury side to it," offering shorts, hats, tees, sweatshirts and sweatpants. His comfortable, cozy, mix and match pieces also come in a variety of colors.

With prices ranging from $19-$109, there's something for everyone — and as Sean looks ahead, he has even more big ideas that he hopes to execute.

"We're going to start designing a lot of stuff," he says, noting that they hope to open a flagship in Miami, Florida soon. "I want to drop every couple months, drop something new."