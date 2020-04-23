Sean Hayes Reveals One of His Favorite Will & Grace Episodes Was with Cher: 'She's the Best'

Sean Hayes still has a love for Cher!

While appearing on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing Thursday afternoon, the actor reminisced on one of his favorite scenes from the beloved NBC sitcom, Will & Grace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During season 3 of the 11-season show, Hayes' character, Jack McFarland, unknowingly came face-to-face with one of his idols, superstar Cher, in episode seven. In the scene, Jack mistook Cher as a drag queen and told the star he could do a better impersonation of her.

RELATED: Farewell Will & Grace! See the Cast in Bittersweet First Look at Series Finale

"It was so wild to have, to have the character be in love with this icon and superstar like Cher, and then to have Cher on the show, like, out of nowhere," Hayes, 49, told PEOPLE.

"She’s the best," he added of working with her for the scene in 2000. "She’s super cool, super down to earth, really fun and funny and got a big heart. She is who she is because you feel that from her. You feel that she, ‘Okay, I could hang out with this girl for a long time.’ She’s very, very cool."

Image zoom

When asked if he can still pull out the Cher impersonation, Hayes replied, "I wouldn’t know how to do it, it was so long …” before he belted out his famous "if I could turn back town."

One of Cher's most popular songs is her 1989 pop hit "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Hayes' costar on Will & Grace, Eric McCormack, also recalled seeing Cher the day they filmed the special episode.

"[Cher] came in that day, she didn’t rehearse up until the day of the show, she walked in just to rehearse the scene with Sean, and she wasn’t wearing a stitch of makeup and she was gorgeous," McCormack, 57, told PEOPLE. "She then went into makeup to look like that, [but] it was like why even bother? She looked amazing."

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty; John Phillips/Getty

McCormack, who played Will Truman on the series, and Hayes recently said goodbye to the show after two decades. The series, which also stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, airs its finale episode on Thursday.

RELATED: Sean Hayes on Playing a Woman in His New Movie Lazy Susan: ‘This Isn’t Drag'

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the final episode, which includes an overview of the final season as well as behind-the-scenes footage of production on the last episode.

Looking back on the show in the extra footage, McCormack said, “We’ve done certain episodes that while they’re very much about right now, they will withstand the test of time.”

He later added, “I have a greater appreciation of how great a job this is, so in some ways it’s harder to say goodbye this time.”

The series, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was rebooted in 2017. NBC announced last year that the 11th season would be the last.

The Will & Grace finale is set to air Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the Will & Grace retrospective special at 9:30 p.m. ET, both on NBC.