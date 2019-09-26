Sean Hayes Shares Hilarious Story of Him Getting Arrested in College — for Stealing a Sandwich

Image zoom Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes has a story to tell!

The Emmy winner, 49, joined Saturday Night Live‘s Kevin Nealon for a hike and an interview on the digital series Hiking with Kevin recently, and ended up sharing a hilarious story of a drunken college night gone wrong.

“What’s the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?” Nealon asked the Will and Grace star, who joked, “Oh, that’s good. Well, some things I can’t probably talk about.”

Hayes then launched into a “crazy” story that comes surprisingly full-circle.

“Well, when I was in college, I got arrested for stealing a turkey sandwich from the White Hen, which is like 7-Eleven,” he began. “So I was really drunk with some friends. I was 18, and we’re walking home, and stop in, I’m starving and I didn’t have any money, ’cause I was in college, right?”

“And I stole a turkey sandwich, thinking I’m so clever, and then we’re eating it right outside on the sidewalk,” he explained. But it turned out that he wasn’t so clever after all: a policeman quickly arrived on scene and immediately picked Hayes out of the group.

“This cop pulls up, he’s like, ‘you,’ ” Hayes recalled. “I was like, ‘yeah?’ and I threw the turkey sandwich at the end of the street. And he’s like, ‘come with me,’ and I got arrested.”

Here’s the twist to the story: Hayes explained that a “friend of a friend of a friend,” Liam, was generous to post his $100 bail to get him out.

Seven years later, Hayes moved to Los Angeles, and none other than Liam was his waiter. “So I thanked him and I gave him a tip,” Hayes said of the small world moment.

Hayes is set to appear in the upcoming final season of the Will and Grace revival as Jack McFarland, which will premiere during the 2020 midseason.

Earlier this year, Hayes was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.