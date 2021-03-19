Sean Hannity Spotted Vaping During Fox News Commercial Break: 'Uh Oh'

The moment during Thursday’s episode of Hannity on Fox News quickly went viral on social media

Conservative talk show host Sean Hannity had an "uh oh" moment on his eponymous Fox News program Thursday night.

Hannity, 59, was caught vaping on air when he thought the show had gone to a commercial break. As soon as he realized the mistake, the host snatched the vape out of his mouth and declared "uh oh" as he turned back to the camera.

Hannity concluded his segment and went to turn over his spot to Laura Ingraham, who then poked fun at her colleague by pretending she was also caught off guard.

"Oh wait, am I on camera right now?" Ingraham, sipping from a glass of water, said to Hannity, who predicted the gaffe would "make headlines somewhere tomorrow."

"It happens to the best of us, Hannity," continued Ingraham, 57. "I mean, those little moments are cute. Those are in the forever reel of the real Hannity. We wanna know you!"

"Enjoy it, everybody, at my expense," Hannity said.

The moment quickly went viral, with one clip garnering more than 650,000 views on Twitter.

"Sean Hannity sucking on his juul like it's a 1870's pipe," one user quipped on Twitter, while another added, "Further proof that no one looks cool vaping."

This is not the first time Hannity has been spotted taking a vape break on air — back in 2017, a video circulated on Twitter showing him smoking from a cigarette-look alike and taking a sip of water, presumably during a moment when viewers at home could not see him.