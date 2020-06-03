"Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children," the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE

Sean Hannity and His Wife Jill Rhodes Have Divorced After Over 20 Years of Marriage

Sean Hannity and his wife Jill Rhodes quietly divorced more than a year ago after over two decades of marriage.

"Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children," the former couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE, adding that they separated years ago. "Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children."

"Neither will have any further comments and ask for sake of their children that their privacy be respected," the statement concluded.

Hannity, 58, and Rhodes, 57, share two children: a son named Patrick and a daughter named Merri Kelly.

The Fox News anchor and the former journalist tied the knot in 1993 and lived in Long Island, New York. Hannity is currently the host of his namesake political talk program, which first aired in 2009.

Hannity made headlines last month after criticizing armed anti-lock down protestors in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The View co-host Joy Behar agreed with Hannity's stance, saying: "Things are really bad when even Sean Hannity is out there telling these crazy people to stop it. Just stop it."

"I come from the generation, as do you Whoopi, where we protested the Vietnam War. ... Nobody was carrying a gun, okay," Behar, 77, continued. "That is not a protest. That is a terrorist act, or the indication of it. I don’t say that they are terrorists, but they are certainly intimidators."

Behar's comments were in response to Hannity's remarks on his eponymous show, during which he called out the armed protesters in Michigan for, in his words, "attempting to intimidate officials with the show of force."

"Now, no one is a bigger defender of the Second Amendment than yours truly," he said. "Everyone has a right to protest, protect themselves, and try to get the country open."

"This with the militia look here and these long guns, uh no," he continued, as his show aired footage of protesters gathering with large guns.