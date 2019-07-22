Gilmore Girls’ Sean Gunn Marries Actress Natasha Halevi  — Inside Their Picnic Wedding Ceremony!

Sean Gunn is a married man!

The Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy star married actress Natasha Halevi on Saturday, June 15 on Southern California’s Catalina Island.

The couple chose a “wedding picnic” theme for their I Dos, which were held overlooking the ocean at Catalina’s Descanso Beach Club, and officiated by Gunn’s brother, director James Gunn.

Guests included Judy Greer, who was in the wedding, Jennifer Holland, and Jenna Fisher, who arrived to a colorful assortment of imported Maasai Shuka blankets from a small vendor in Kenya, which were spread across the lawn. On top of each blanket sat baskets with treats, including trays filled with cheese, Rosé, water, and Savannah Bee Company honey, plus disposable cameras and colorful sun umbrellas.

Gilmore Girls was represented by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, EP Dan Palladino, and actress Keiko Agena (who played Lane).

“We are partial to Savannah; it was our first date when we met while working in Atlanta,” Halevi , 37, tells PEOPLE.

“We really wanted to break the wedding rules so everyone would have space to have fun and be themselves,” the bride shares. “We started by giving a dress code of ‘1920s disco ball goes to the beach,’ which basically meant: be fun, be fabulous, be colorful, be shiny, be awesome. We wanted to get rid of the fear of outshining anyone — and our friends definitely brought it!”

Following the festive nuptials, the couple joined guests in a New Orleans-style parade — guided by a group of friends with musical talents ranging from “haven’t played the trumpet since middle school” to “Grammy winner” — to the reception. It was held in the iconic art deco Catalina Casino in the enormous 1920s ballroom.

For her walk down the aisle, Halevi wore a custom skirt/top combo created by Australian designer Kyha, while Gunn, 45, went with a linen and silk white suite with grey stripes.

While their ceremony was the main event, Gunn and Halevi and their guests celebrated all weekend long with fun events, including welcome drinks, yoga and even ocean kayaking on their big day.

“Ultimately, encouraging our loved ones to be creative is what made it feel so joyful for us,” says Gunn. “I try not to use the word ‘perfect’ too often, but damn if it wasn’t really close.”

Adds Halevi: “We are creative and playful and so are our friends and family, and we wanted to make that a big part of our wedding.”