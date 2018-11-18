Scrubs Creator Says a Reboot Isn’t Likely as Cast Reunites — and Zach Braff Teases ‘Season 10’

The Scrubs cast got together on Saturday — but that doesn’t mean a reboot of the popular comedy series is in the cards.

During an appearance at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, creator Bill Lawrence put to rest any rumors that the show would be headed back to television anytime soon during a Q&A session with the cast.

“I would do anything to not only get to work with not only this group, but the writers, and do it again,” Lawrence remarked during the festival according to The Hollywood Reporter, before admitting that some reboots just “feel like a money grab.”

Hinting that fans might someday see the beloved characters reunite onscreen, Lawrence added that, “If we ever do it, we’ll do it as a short little movie or something else.”

Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Acknowledging that this was the first time the cast had really gotten together since the series ended, Braff shared a photo of all of his former castmates, while also teasing his fans about the possibility that the show would come back for a tenth season.

“Season 10?” he captioned the post, as he posed alongside Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley.

Earlier this year, Braff addressed the idea of a Scrubs reunion during a May appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, remarking that he might be interested “if it was a TV movie,” according to E! News.

A smaller Scrubs reunion occurred back in 2017, when Braff, Chalke and Faison — who played J.D., Elliot, and Turk, respectively — shared photos of a night out together.

“Steak night!!!” Chalke wrote alongside a shot of the trio.

Braff also shared an image of the group and appropriately captioned it “Eagle,” a nod to one of J.D. and Turk’s joyful traditions repeated throughout the series.

The cast also banded together when they appeared on a 2015 episode of Undateable.