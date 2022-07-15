Scrubs Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women
Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg has been arrested on charges related to multiple alleged sexual assaults.
The television producer was taken into custody on Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department. His bail was set at $3.225 million.
The arrest comes after Weinberg, 61, was accused of committing a series of sexual assaults, including rape, against multiple women between 2012 and 2019.
A release from the LAPD called Weinberg a "serial sexual assault suspect" who allegedly lured victims to his Los Feliz home by posing as a photographer.
The release says he "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places."
"Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them," the LAPD said. "Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."
Detectives also believe Weinberg may have more unidentified alleged victims "that could date back to the early 1990s."
PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for the LAPD for comment. Weinberg's representatives could not be reached for comment.
Along with producing Scrubs, Weinberg's Hollywood credits include Veronica's Closet, Californiacation and Anger Management.
Scrubs was a sitcom that aired on NBC from 2001 to 2009. The series has been confirmed for a reboot by series creator Bill Lawrence, as well as series stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.