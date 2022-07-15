Scrubs Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women

The television producer was taken into custody on Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department. His bail was set at $3.225 million.

The arrest comes after Weinberg, 61, was accused of committing a series of sexual assaults, including rape, against multiple women between 2012 and 2019.

"Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them," the LAPD said. "Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."