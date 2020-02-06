Scrubs and Cougar Town Casts Will Reunite at ATX Television Festival This June

Image zoom Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

ATX Television Festival has an exciting slate coming up.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce the second wave of programming for year nine of the festival, which will take place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas. In addition to the previously announced 10-year Parenthood reunion with the cast and creatives, ATX season 9 will also include reunions for two beloved comedies from creator/director/executive producer Bill Lawrence: Scrubs and Cougar Town, which was co-created by Kevin Biegel.

Lawrence will join Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller for a reunion panel celebrating 10 years since the series finale. The medical comedy/drama ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.

Cougar Town co-creators/executive producers Lawrence and Biegel will join cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt, and Robert Clendenin to celebrate five years since the Cul-De-Sac Crew aired their final episode. The sitcom ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

Other programming includes panels for The CW’s Nancy Drew and TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, plus a screening of Comedy Central’s The Other Two, followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives.

Comedy Central’s award-winning series Drunk History will also return to ATX for a fourth year, featuring a conversation with creator, executive producer, host and actor Derek Waters, who will be joined by special guests.

Badges, wristbands and tickets for the festival are available now.