Scrubs Scene About the Importance of Social Distancing Goes Viral During Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’re not sure why it’s so important for everyone to vigilantly practice social distancing right now, allow Scrubs to break it down.

A 2006 scene from the season 5 episode “My Cabbage” has been making the rounds online in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as health and government officials urge everyone to stay inside as much as possible, keeping about six feet of distance between them and other people.

In the clip, Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins) explains how the number one cause of death in a hospital is infections. His point is demonstrated as various people in the hospital come into contact one by one, unintentionally spreading bacteria illustrated by a green glow.

The chain starts when a boy sneezes into his hands. His mom wipes his nose with a tissue, then shakes a doctor’s hand. From there, it spreads rapidly to other individuals around them.

WHY WE NEED SOCIAL DISTANCING, as illustrated by Scrubs.

As Kelso explains, “And just like that, you have a patient in trouble.” Later in the show, the bacteria is transferred to a patient with a compromised immune system, who eventually dies from the exposure, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As of Friday morning, there are now at least 12,392 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 195 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness, an increase of at least 40 over the last 24 hours. With West Virginia reporting their first case on Tuesday evening, the virus has now spread to all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Worldwide, there are now 246,275 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,038 deaths.

