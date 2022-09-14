Tiffani Thiessen Starts GoFundMe for Friend Scout Masterson's Family in the Wake of His Sudden Death

Tiffani Thiessen is offering her support to Scout Masterson's family after the publicist unexpectedly died earlier this week.

The Saved by the Bell alum, 48, and her husband Brady Smith launched a GoFundMe on Tuesday with the description: "The Masterson-Horn Family needs our love and support So many of you have reached out and asked how you could help, so we started this GoFundMe to raise funds to help with the many expenses that will be forthcoming for this beautiful family."

Setting a goal of $50,000, Thiessen explained on the page that donations will be used toward Masterson's memorial services and will support grief counseling for his family, including husband Bill Horn and 12-year-old daughter Simone Lynn and 8-year-old son Bosley Jo.

At time of publication, the effort had raised nearly half its target, with donations by many of Masterson and Horn's friends, including Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr., JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Beverley Mitchell, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Haylie Duff, Eva Amurri and Marla Sokoloff.

Thiessen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Horn shared news of Masterson's death at 48 via Instagram on Monday. "Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much."

Among those who sent their condolences and expressed their grief in the comments of Horn's post were friends Jenna Dewan, Christy Carlson Romano, Vanessa Lachey, Sara Rue and Real Housewives stars Phaedra Parks, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Denise Richards.

After Spelling commented on Horn's post, the 49-year-old actress wrote her own tribute, describing Masterson as an "unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle [who] was taken way too soon."

Lisa Rinna also shared a tribute to Masterson on her Instagram Story that referenced her late mother, Lois. "Heaven just got another angel. Lois take good care of Scout for us. Our hearts go out to Bill, Simone and Boz," she wrote.

"Today is a devastatingly sad day. We lost a very bright light in this world, someone we loved so dearly," continued Rinna, 59. "He was filled with so much joy and made us laugh so much. He was the best dad. We love you Scout."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Horn wrote a follow-up post on Instagram Tuesday: "The outpouring of love these past few days has been overwhelming and amazing. Thank you! So many calls, texts, DMs, flowers and so much food. We will survive this thanks in large part to so much ❤️."