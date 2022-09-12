Tori Spelling, 'Real Housewives' Stars and More Mourn Sudden Death of Casting Director Scout Masterson

"A one of a kind," Tori Spelling wrote of her friend Scout Masterson, whose death was mourned by friends including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Vanessa Lachey

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 12, 2022 04:40 PM
Tori Spelling is mourning the death of a close family friend, who was beloved by many in Hollywood.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, was one of many to pay tribute to her late friend Scout Masterson, an Emmy Award-nominated casting director, after his husband Bill Horn announced the news of Masterson's death on Monday on Instagram.

"Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much. Scout Michael Masterson 1974-2022," Horn wrote on Instagram with some throwback photos of his husband and their family.

Spelling commented on the post, "We love you all so much. A one of a kind. Who always [put] everyone before himself. Selfless human. Amazing dad, husband, son, friend, fur dad, and Guncle. We will all forever miss you hugs. Xoxo"

Her brother Randy Spelling also paid tribute: "Bill, heartbroken. So many words. Sending you and family so much love."

The actress has affectionately referred to Masterson and Horn as "The Guncles" to the children she shares with husband Dean McDermott. (They were also tapped in an official capacity as the children's godparents.)

Masterson and Horn have previously written for PEOPLE about their journeys with adoption and parenthood. In addition to Horn, Masterson is survived by their daughter Simone Lynn, 12, and son Bosley Jo, 8.

Lisa Rinna shared a tribute to Masterson on her Instagram Story, following the death of her mother Lois at age 93 last November. "Heaven just got another angel. Lois take good care of Scout for us. Our hearts go out to Bill, Simone and Boz," she wrote.

"Today is a devastatingly sad day. We lost a very bright light in this world, someone we loved so dearly," Rinna, 59, continued. "He was filled with so much joy and made us laugh so much. He was the best dad. We love you Scout."

"I am beyond heartbroken the girls are too. We love you guys so much. I'm still in shock & will be for a long time. We love you. I'll tell you the rest privately," Denise Richards commented.

"@scoutmasterson was a ray of light that illuminated goodness and grace. My sons and I are praying for your peace, comfort and renewed joy. We love y'all," Phaedra Parks wrote.

"My heart is breaking for you and your family. Sending so much love your way. Please let us know anything you need," Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wrote.

"Oh Bill I am so sorry. I am praying for you and those sweet babies. Sending you so much love," commented Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

"I'm still at such a loss for words. My life is better because I knew @scoutmasterson," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

"Oh bill, my heart is completely broken for you. I am so so sorry. I am sending you and your beautiful family all of my love," wrote Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

"My heart is just broken for you.. all our family is here for you in any way you need," commented Jenna Dewan.

"Oh no Bill! this is so incredibly sad. I loved Scout. sending you support and love if there is anything I can do," wrote Christy Carlson Romano.

"Bill! I'm so so sorry. Sending so much Love & strength to you and the kids," Vanessa Lachey wrote.

"I love you all and I am so sorry! Here for anything you need!" Beverley Mitchell commented, while Haylie Duff wrote, "We love your family so much. I'm so sorry Bill."

"No. Oh no," wrote Sara Rue. "My heart is broken for you. Love you all."

