Scott Wolf Reveals First Date with His Wife of 17 Years Kelley Limp Almost Didn't Happen

Scott Wolf has been happily married to Kelley Limp for 17 years — and yet, the longtime pair's union almost didn't happen.

Wolf, 53, opened up about his first date with Limp, 45, during an appearance on Access Daily Wednesday. Upon recalling the moment that started their romance, the Nancy Drew star revealed he nearly walked out before the date would've occurred.

"We were meeting at a restaurant and she wound up turning up almost a full hour late," Wolf said. "I was asking other people at the bar. I was like, 'How long do you wait for a blind date?' And they were like, 'Kind of an hour tops.' So she made it under the wire. And 17 years later and three kids later, I'm fine with it."

Wolf said the Real World alum didn't arrive late on purpose, citing "horrible New York traffic" as the cause for her delay.

"I was ready to leave and thankfully, these people at the bar had a pretty long leash," he said. "They were like, 'Give her an hour.' And then she walked [in]."

Wolf and Limp, who was on The Real World: New Orleans in 2000, have been married since 2004. The couple shares sons Jackson, 12, and Miller, 8, as well as daughter Lucy, 7.

Previously, the Party of Five alum shared the key to finding the perfect partner.

"You know what my nana said years ago? She said, 'Marry the person you want to see across the breakfast table every morning,' " he recalled on the Today show in 2017. "And that's the person I want to see across the breakfast table every morning."

Wolf then noted he's "really happy" with his life and family. "It's the thing I'm most proud of. It's the thing that brings me the most joy in my life," he added.

When Wolf previously addressed his family life with PEOPLE, he said becoming a father is "the most important" job he's had yet.

"The role of being a parent is the role of my lifetime. In every way, in the most important way, the thing that comes to the surface is the perspective it gives you on what the point of this whole thing is and what we really have versus what we think we might have," he said in 2019.

"There's people who are living lives all kinds of different ways, there's a billion profound ways to live a life. For me, I always knew that having kids was part of that," the star shared.