Scott Speedman on His Grey's Anatomy Return: 'It's Really Fun to Slip Back Into the Romantic Role'

Ever since Scott Speedman's buzzy appearance on a 2018 episode of Grey's Anatomy, fans have been clamoring to see him return. And now, their wish has been granted with the actor reprising his role of Dr. Nick Marsh for a full season run.

"It's been such a sweet job so far," says Speedman, 46, who plays the charming love interest of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). "I don't know where it's going, but I get to explore the character more and we can really draw things out. I'm excited to be back!"

The actor is also starring on a decidedly different type of show — as Matthew, the mysterious neighbor of Penn Badgley's serial killer Joe on Netflix's You, returning for a third season on October 15. "He's a controlling husband who [starts] to unravel," says Speedman. "As an actor, that was really exciting for me to play."

An added bonus for Speedman with regards to his newest roles? "My girlfriend loves the shows," says the actor, who is expecting his first child with Lindsay Rae Hofmann any day now. "Part of the fun of me doing shows like this is that she gets really excited about it!"

On Grey's, Speedman is also happy to once again share scenes with Pompeo, whom he knows personally through mutual friends.

"It can be a drag if you don't have a connection," says Speedman. "And she's just a really good actor and knows the role really well."

Says Pompeo: "Scott's a great actor. He's interesting, edgy, sexy and super present. We have great chemistry, we're having a lot of fun filming our scenes and I know the audience will feel it."

And for Speedman, after a series of "darker" projects, the dad-to-be is ready to return to a part similar to the one that first made him a star on the WB hit Felicity in 1998.

"I've been doing harder edge things, so I'm excited to do something like Grey's Anatomy," says Speedman. "It's really fun to slip back into a romantic role."