'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' 's Cult-Favorite Stars Are Returning for Netflix Anime Reboot

Many of the film's original cast including Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick have been tapped to voice the characters

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World - 2010
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is getting the reboot treatment, this time in anime form.

Netflix announced on Thursday that it's putting together a new animated series based on the cult-classic film, and the film's original stars — including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells — will be returning to voice their characters.

The Edgar Wright-directed movie follows a Toronto teen Scott as he travels through a whimsical alternate reality in which he must battle his love interest Ramona Flowers' exes to the death, defeating them in videogame-style fights, in order to win her heart.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World - 2010
"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright said in a press release from Netflix confirming Chris Evans, Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber and Ellen Wong will all also reprise their film roles in the new show.

Wright continued, "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…"

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Kieran Culkin
"Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it," he teased. "I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

O'Malley, who originally penned the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series which the movie was based on, and Grabinski, who is a writer and producer known for 2019's Are You Afraid of the Dark? and 2021's Happily, have been tapped as showrunners, producers and writers of the new series.

Japanese animation studio Science SARU, known for creating anime like DEVILMAN crybaby and Annie Awards nominee Inu-Oh, will be leading the animation portion of the show.

"And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure," said Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

They added, "We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

