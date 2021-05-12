Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Was 'Nervous' to Film Luke and Lorelai's 'Iconic' First Kiss

"Everybody kind of knew it was this iconic moment," the actor said

Scott Patterson felt a range of emotions before filming Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore's highly-anticipated first kiss on Gilmore Girls.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly in promotion of the new podcast, Patterson opened up about an array of topics relating to the show, including the relationship between Luke and Lorelai, which develops throughout the series' fourth season.

During the season 4 finale, Luke and Lorelai share their first kiss. "[I remember] how nervous we both were on that day and how the crew stuck around to check it out because everybody kind of knew it was this iconic moment," Patterson told the outlet. "We were nervous, and then we both realized that's exactly how the characters should feel."

"Because the nervousness we were having as actors was, 'We don't want to screw this up.' It's a big moment, and everybody knew it was a big moment and it felt like a big moment," he added. "And then we both realized this is exactly how we should feel. We should take this into the scene and we did and got the results."

gilmore girls, scott patterson, lauren graham Credit: WB TV

Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, focused on single mother Lorelai's (Graham) bond with her daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

Patterson starred as Luke throughout the show's seven-season run from 2000 to 2007. The Saw star later reprised his role for Netflix's four-episode miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Patterson shared his podcast news via Instagram, where he explained that he will watch the entirety of Gilmore Girls, consisting of 154 episodes, for the first time ever.

"I have exciting news for all you Gilmore Girls fans, I have a new podcast called I Am All In! 🚨," he wrote. "Join me as I recap every Gilmore Girls episode and catch up with all your favorites from Stars Hollow."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Opens Up About Luke & Lorelai's Long Awaited Wedding Scene

While chatting with EW, Patterson also explained why he avoided viewing the show for so long. "I don't like watching myself," he admitted. "It's not a good experience for me."

But, as he detailed, "Enough time has gone by where I can just really appreciate it as a fan. I'm really enjoying it."

Watching the series for the first time also gives Patterson an opportunity to connect with fans, whose love of the show has endured all these years later.

"Ever since the show ended, I always missed that connection with the fans," the actor told EW. "I found myself lucky enough to be a small part of a show where the fan base was just completely devoted to the show and the characters."