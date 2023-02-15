Scott Foley Recalls the Night Before His Wedding to Wife of 16 Years Marika: 'So in Love With Her'

Scott Foley and his wife of 16 years, Marika Dominczyk, may not have many photos from their June 5, 2007 wedding, but the actors have one special shot they cherish to this day.

"Our wedding was, unfortunately, terribly documented. But we have this, from the night before," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively of their 'I dos' in Hawaii.

"We were walking back to our hotel room in Lanai and Marika wanted a 'last photo' before we were married," they continue. I've always thought that this really caught the true 'us.' She's so beautiful and I, so in love with her. Just us."

The longtime pair are parents to three children: Malina, 13, Keller, 10, and Konrad, 8.

"I'm a family man," Foley told PEOPLE in 2019. "The most important thing to me is my kids and my wife."

In 2020, the family relocated to Connecticut from L.A. where Folry had lived for 30 years.

Bryan Steffy/Getty

"My wife grew up on the East Coast and had been longing to return for a while," Foley told PEOPLE in April 2021.

"I was sort of hesitant because of the nature of what I do and being in Los Angeles has always seemed sort of important. But about two years ago, my oldest came home from school and said, 'Dad, why don't we have a plane?'" he continued. "And I thought, 'Hey babe, it's time to move!' So that was really the main impetus. Not that they couldn't have a normal life in Los Angeles, but we felt it would be a bit easier to make their lives normal somewhere else."

That same year, the Scandal alum became a host and judge on Ellen DeGeneres' competition series Ellen's Next Great Designer.

"There are lots of times when I find Scott sexy, but he looks so hot when he woodworks," Dominczyk told PEOPLE in Nov. 2019 in the Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Just the fact that he can take a piece of wood and build something beautiful, and he's all sweaty, and his biceps [are flexed], it's just all good. He's actually a jack-of-all-trades. He can fix things like dishwashers and electronics too."

Dominczyk added, "Our daughter will ask, 'Dad, can you build a shelf for my stuffed animals?' And it will be done that day. Instant gratification."