Scott Foley Says Tyra Banks Was His Worst On-Screen Kiss: 'She Was Just Not Into It'

Scott Foley has kissed his fair share of leading ladies throughout his 20-plus years in Hollywood — including Kerry Washington (Scandal), Keri Russell (Felicity), Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy), Courteney Cox (Cougar Town), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) and his Whiskey Cavalier costar Lauren Cohan.

But there was one smooch that didn’t go too well.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old actor was asked to name his worst on-screen kiss, and he had a clear answer: Tyra Banks.

The two locked lips back in 2000, during Banks’ three-episode arc as Jane on Felicity‘s third season. And though they were playing love interests at the time, the passion wasn’t there.

“She was just not into it,” Foley admitted to Cohen. “I think it was her first on-screen kiss, and I was so excited about it, but it was a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been — which isn’t always bad… but most of them are great and that [one wasn’t].”

“Oh, she’s going to kill me,” he joked of how Banks, 45, might react.

Banks may not have scored Foley’s best on-screen kiss, but she’s likely high up there for his best on-screen slap.

As fans may remember, after Foley’s character Noel admitted to sneaking and reading her character Jane’s emails, he then tried to make light of the situation by repeating back to her something that she wrote to her friend. But she wasn’t too thrilled by that, smacking him across the face before walking away for good.

Meanwhile, Foley’s kissing skills didn’t exactly rate high for Washington during their time together on Scandal.

Back in a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Washington admitted she doesn’t like kissing Foley (or her other costar on the ABC soap, Tony Goldwyn).

“They’re equally, um… I don’t enjoy kissing either one,” said Washington, 42. “I think they’re both lovely men! I love my job and I like that I get to work with such talented, extraordinary guys. But it’s awkward.”

Foley is currently starring in ABC’s new spy thriller series Whiskey Cavalier.

For the show, the actor moved his wife Marika Domińczyk, 38, and their three kids (daughter Malina, 9, and sons Konrad, 4½, and Keller, 6) with him to Prague in the Czech Republic, where the show filmed.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the adventure,” Foley told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest last May during a visit to Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “There’s something great about picking up and trying something new, at least for a year or two.”

It helped that Domińczyk is from Poland and speaks fluent Polish, which Foley said is “very similar to Czech.”