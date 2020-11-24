The Scandal star said the loss "shaped me into the man that I am today, better or worse"

Scott Foley Says His Family Hasn't 'Fully Recovered' Since Mom's Death from Cancer When He Was 15

Scott Foley is opening up about his mother’s death due to ovarian cancer, which occurred when the former Scandal star was just 15 years old.

“Dealing with loss at a young age, and dealing with someone who’s sick all the time, that really turned me into someone who built the resilience in me that I walk with today,” Foley, 48, said during a recent interview with SurvivorNet.

His mom, Connie, died four years after initially being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, leaving behind Foley, his two younger brothers and their father.

“My dad had to work, put food on the table,” Foley said. “A lot of the day-to-day caregiving sort of fell on my shoulders, between helping her with her medications and making sure that the house is taken care of.”

Reflecting on the impact her illness had on the family, he continued, “When you deal with any illness, like ovarian cancer, then you deal with the repercussions of treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. When you deal with the loss of a mother to children at a young age, when you deal with the loss of a wife to a husband … there’s a lot of things that happen to a family. I don’t know if we’ve ever fully recovered from it.”

Foley now has three children of his own — daughter Malina, 11, and sons Konrad, 6, and Keller, 8 — with wife Marika Domińczyk, 40.

“I am 48 years old. Now there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think – not just about my mom – but about what she would think of my life now, how she would’ve loved my children, and about the influence she would have over my life,” he said.

"I think that it’s a big part of who I am. I think my mom passing made me stronger to a certain degree. I think losing my mom at a young age and dealing with her illness for as long as we did, has, to [a] certain degree, shaped me into the man that I am today, better or worse."

When asked about what he misses most about his mom, he shared that “saying ‘everything’ is a cheap way out.”

“That’s why I’m not going to say that, but I missed that female input,” Foley said. “I think that point of view that we didn’t have growing up – that my dad so genuinely tried to give us — I miss her point of view. I miss her perspective. I don’t know if there’s anything more important than female influence in the life of a young boy.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2019, Foley recalled learning about his mother's diagnosis at the age of 11.

“I didn’t know what the hell that was,” he said. “She went through chemotherapy and radiation, and [the doctors] thought they got it all — then it came back. It was a brutal process.”

After a long fight and multiple attempts at different treatment plans, Connie died when she was 42.