Scott Disick Worries About His Health amid COVID in KUWTK Sneak Peek: I Feel 'Tired'

"I don't feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like," Scott Disick says in the clip

Scott Disick is concerned about his health.

In an E! sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick, 36, fears he may be sick amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the teaser, Kim Kardashian West stops by the Talentless founder's house, where he tells her he's feeling "tired."

"What are the symptoms of the coronavirus," asks Kardashian West, 39.

Disick says he isn't sure, but asserts that he doesn't believe he has the virus.

"I don't think I have that because I haven't been around that many people," Disick tells Kardashian West, who then says: "I mean, you are tired a lot."

Disick further expresses his concern during a confessional interview, saying: "It's starting to come out in the news that there's this really dangerous virus called corona ... and everybody is starting to get sick."

He explains that he didn't travel to Paris for Fashion Week because he was "worried" and now doesn't know "who has it and who doesn't."

"Some are showing symptoms and some aren't," Disick says of the virus. "This feeling of exhaustion has come out of nowhere, and I really can't seem to shake it."

"I highly doubt it's coronavirus, and it's just really affecting my life. I'm kind of worried about it," Disick adds.

Back at his house with Kardashian West, Disick shares that while he doesn't "feel sick," he is "tired."

Still, he admits that he doesn't think this tired feeling is normal. "I just want to feel healthy. I don't feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like," Disick shares.

Kardashian West then suggests that Disick get his blood drawn.

"I would get my blood drawn by this guy, he would be really specific. Like, if your energy was low, he would be like you need magnesium," Kardashian West explains.

Disick reveals that he fears going to a doctor "and them tell me something is seriously wrong."

"Wouldn't you rather know?" Kardashian West asks Disick. "If something is seriously wrong and you find out in the earliest of stages, then you have a chance to beat it. Information is key. If you wait too long, then you're screwed."

Disick then shares that he's nervous about the blood work as he's "put this vessel through a lot of trauma."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!