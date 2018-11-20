Scott Disick Weighs in on Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal, Reflects on Kourtney Kardashian

If anyone knows what it’s like to date a Kardashian, it’s Scott Disick.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick sits down with Kim Kardashian West to discuss Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. At the time, Khloé Kardashian had just returned to Los Angeles for the first time since she gave birth to her and Thompson’s first child, baby True, on April 12 in Cleveland.

“I feel like Khloé is living a full double life. She’s in town and I just haven’t seen her,” says Kim, 38. “I feel like Tristan is here and she’s so nervous for him and I to see each other. I feel like I get into this protection mode where I just like, go into worst case scenario.”

Disick, 35, says it’s normal to be protective of family — but he advises Kim to tone down her approach.

“I think sometimes, when people get too caught up when it’s a negative protection and not always being there for the positive, then everybody feels kind of like, attacked,” Disick says.

“Is it annoying when family members start ganging up on you?” Kim asks Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years. (They ended things in July 2015, but continue to co-parent sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6.)

“Listen, no matter what you say to somebody when there’s something happening in their life, it’s not actually going to be taken in,” Disick says. “I know back in the day when your mom or Khloé would get involved in me and Kourtney’s stuff, it only would draw us farther away from the family.”

“It never pulled anybody in and made people more comforted,” he continues. “And now, look — you’re being protective because you love your sister, but guess what? Now your sister is in Calabasas, flew home, and doesn’t want to see you. So it’s like, what did you solve?”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!