Scott Disick Wishes Sons Mason and Reign a Happy Birthday While Vacationing with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick‘s thoughts are with his birthday boys while he vacations with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

As Reign Aston and Mason Dash rang in their fourth and ninth birthdays, respectively, on Friday, Disick paid tribute to his sons on Instagram, sharing a photo of Reign sweetly whispering something in his big brother’s ear aboard a speedboat.

“Happy birthday my loves!” wrote the father of three, who also shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick joined a chorus of KarJenners celebrating the boys on social media, including their grandma Kris Jenner and aunt Kim Kardashian.

While the boys celebrate their birthdays back home, Disick has been enjoying a getaway with Richie, 20. The model shared a photo of the couple posing alongside a swanky car in Saudi Arabia.

“My kind of off roading,” she captioned the post.

On her Instagram Story, Richie took her followers behind the scenes of the off-roading experience in a series of playful photos and videos. After posting footage of the sand dunes outside their vehicle as they drove, Richie shared a shot of herself lying face down in front of one of the wheels, her head underneath the car.

“Long story,” she wrote in the corner of the photo. “Let’s just say I saved us.”

Disick shared the same picture in his own Story, writing, “Babe grab my chapstick.”

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Richie showed Disick “in his element” in a long fur-lined coat. She also shared a video of a herd of camels, captioning it: “Vibes.”

As her relationship with Disick grows stronger, Richie has been navigating complicated family dynamics with Kardashian, 39. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Richie was happy to have built up some trust with her boyfriend’s ex.

“Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids,” the source said.

“She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” the source added. “She loves being around Scott and his kids.”

In November, Kardashian was seen out and about with her ex and Richie on two separate occasions.

First, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined the couple for what a source told PEOPLE was a “quick” and “tense” dinner.

Later that month, they all attended a gallery exhibit.

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since September 2017 after initially sparking romance rumors that spring.

Although Richie rarely discusses their relationship, while appearing on Australian talk show The Morning Show in September, she shared that she and Disick are “very happy.”