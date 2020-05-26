Scott Disick Posts Photo with Daughter Penelope as He Turns 37: 'My Little Girl'

As he celebrates his birthday, Scott Disick is focused on family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 37 on Tuesday, weeks after news broke that he sought treatment in rehab. On Monday night, he posted a photo of himself with his daughter Penelope, 7, on his Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little girl is just 2 pretty," he captioned the photo, which was dated May 23.

He also shared a photo of himself lounging by a pool, also dated May 23.

"View views views," he wrote.

Image zoom Scott Disick Instagram

Image zoom Scott Disick Instagram

Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has also been posting content with the kids, sharing several photos and videos throughout the day on Monday. In one picture of herself wearing a bathing suit on a rocky cliff, she tagged Lake Powell in Glen Canyon as the location.

"Escape to the desert," she captioned the post.

In another slideshow, with Utah tagged as the location, the star and her kids explored a mountain range by horseback.

"western," she wrote.

As per tradition, Kris Jenner, 64, was up bright and early to celebrate Disick's big day on social media.

"Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!!" she captioned a collage on Instagram. "You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott."

Kim Kardashian West, 39, quickly followed suit.

"Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!!" she tweeted alongside several photos. "We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

Disick's birthday comes at the end of a challenging month for the star. On May 4, just under a week after arriving at a Colorado treatment facility, the father of three checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles after a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online.

Disick has not publicly commented on the news, but his attorney Marty Singer denied reports at the time that the star entered treatment because of cocaine or alcohol abuse, maintaining it was to "work on his past traumas."

A source told PEOPLE that Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."

"He needs to be safe and secure," the source said. "He needs to be somewhere private where he can work on the things that are keeping him from being who he wants to be. He can't get there if he's not safe, which is why he left. But don't think that means that he isn't doing something. He's looking into his next steps. He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."

Although the source declined to specify the nature of Disick's issues, he has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and his troubles have been documented in part on KUWTK. During a particularly tough period that aired on the show in 2017, Kourtney admitted to feeling "helpless" about his "addiction." But since then, Disick seemed to have turned over a new leaf, and he and his ex had been peacefully co-parenting Penelope and their sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

According to the source, Disick's loved ones are rallying around him as he prioritizes his health and recovery.